More tickets have been put on sale for a highly anticipated championship clash between Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. The bout features undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland defending her title against seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico. The event marks the first time female fighters headline “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in its 140-year history.

“This is going to be an unforgettable night in New York,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “History will be made when Taylor and Serrano step through the ropes and we’re on course for a full arena to witness history.”

“The undercard is stacked with 50-50 battles and rising stars; this is a night not to be missed and I’m delighted that we’re going to have a full arena for this momentous occasion.”

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets – April 30, MSG in New York

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Taylor vs Serrano undercard

Among the bouts featured on Taylor vs Serrano undercard, former world champions Jessie Vargas (29-3-2 11 KOs) and Liam Smith (30-3-1 17 KOs) square off at super welterweight. Also on the night Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1 2 KOs) and Elin Cederroos (8-0 4 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

In addition, Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai (1-0 1 KO) makes his American debut and defends his WBC International flyweight belt against Miguel Cartagena (17-6-1 8 KOs). The full Taylor vs Serrano lineup can be found below.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – undisputed super middleweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, super lightweight, 8 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds