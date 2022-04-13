Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Boxing

Spence vs Ugas Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Newswire
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live in Australia
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr faces Yordenis Ugas in the 12-round welterweight title unification live from Arlington, TX

Undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA 147-pound titleholder Yordenis Ugas square off in the championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, April 17 at 11 am AEST.

Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) of Long Island, New York is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Danny García, which marked the first successful defense of his unified belts. Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao and successfully retained his strap.

In the ten-round 135-pound co-main event former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba goes up against Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. Also on the card unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico faces former world champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action live on PPV unbeaten Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada and veteran contender Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs) of Riverside, California do a ten-round battle at welterweight.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 17. The time is 11 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

Stream Spence vs Ugas live on Kayo in Australia

Spence vs Ugas start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Spence vs Ugas start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 11 am AEST.

Spence vs Ugas start time in Adelaide and Darwin (ACST)

Spence vs Ugas start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 10:30 am ACST.

Spence vs Ugas Perth time (AWST)

Spence vs Ugas start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 9 am AWST.

Spence vs Ugas start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Spence vs Ugas start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 8 am CXT.

Spence vs Ugas fight card

The full Spence vs Ugas fight card, including a non-PPV undercard, looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

  • Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – unified welterweight title (Spence’s WBC and IBF belts, Ugas’ WBA belts)
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (Showtime)

  • Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Butaev’s WBA welterweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNews

Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo

