Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas media workout (video)

Unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off in the championship unification on Saturday, April 16 live on pay-per-view on Showtime from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of the event the fighters host an open workout.

Spence vs Ugas tickets are on sale can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In Australia the fight airs live on Kayo on Sunday, April 17.

The open workout is held on Wednesday, April 13, and also features the PPV undercard fighters, including Isaac Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jose Valenzuela, Francisco Vargas, Cody Crowley, Josesito Lopez, Radzhab Butaev, Eimantas Stanionis, Brandun Lee and Zachary Ochoa. Live stream from Texas Live! starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card.