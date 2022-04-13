PPV tickets in the US are on sale for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte showdown taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. The contest features reigning WBC heavyweight champion defending his belt, as well as the lineal championship, against the interim titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout.

Advertisements

Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his crown against Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in his first outing in London since February 2015. The all-English showdown, held in front of a record 94,000 fans witnessing all the action in person, is set to become the largest boxing event Wembley Stadium has ever hosted since 1993.

While the event is expected to be sold out, several Fury vs Whyte tickets are currently available via StubHub, Ticketmaster and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Fury vs Whyte PPV tickets price is $69.99.

As per announcement sent out by Top Rank, “calling the action will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. (analyst) and former pound-for-pound #1, two-division world titleholder and 2004?Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward (analyst). The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna”.

Among the bouts featured on Fury vs Whyte PPV undercard, Anthon Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland meets former world champion Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs) of Colombia for a vacant WBO International junior lightweight title. As well, Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) battles fellow-British Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs) for a vacant WBC Silver featherweight belt, and David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) battles Chris Healey in all-British matchup at heavyweight. In addition, brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs) of Poland at light heavyweight.

The non-PPV Fury vs Whyte undercard airs live stream on ESPN+ starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

The five-fight Fury vs Whyte PPV card looks as the following:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight