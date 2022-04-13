UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17.

In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-7-1) faces No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) in the rematch. Luque was on top in their first fight in November 2016 taking the win by knockout in the opening round.

Also on the card Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) takes on Caio Borralho (10-1) at middleweight, Andre Fialho (14-4) goes up against Miguel Baeza (10-2) at welterweight and Wu Yanan (11-4) battles Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, TJ Laramie (12-4) meets Pat Sabatini (16-3) at featherweight and Mounir Lazzez (10-2) faces Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 51 UK time, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 1:30 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 10:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 16. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 51 Australia time, Luque vs Muhammad 2

In Australia UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 51 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom