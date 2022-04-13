UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17.
In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-7-1) faces No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) in the rematch. Luque was on top in their first fight in November 2016 taking the win by knockout in the opening round.
Also on the card Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) takes on Caio Borralho (10-1) at middleweight, Andre Fialho (14-4) goes up against Miguel Baeza (10-2) at welterweight and Wu Yanan (11-4) battles Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, TJ Laramie (12-4) meets Pat Sabatini (16-3) at featherweight and Mounir Lazzez (10-2) faces Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2, date and time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 51 UK time, Luque vs Muhammad 2
UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 1:30 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 10:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 16. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.
UFC Vegas 51 Australia time, Luque vs Muhammad 2
In Australia UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 51 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
- Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
- Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez
Preliminary Card
- Devin Clark vs. William Knight
- Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
- Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
- Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
- Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
- Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom