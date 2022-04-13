Search
UFC Vegas 51 start time, how to watch, live stream, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17.

In the five-round main event No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-7-1) faces No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) in the rematch. Luque was on top in their first fight in November 2016 taking the win by knockout in the opening round.

Also on the card Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) takes on Caio Borralho (10-1) at middleweight, Andre Fialho (14-4) goes up against Miguel Baeza (10-2) at welterweight and Wu Yanan (11-4) battles Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, TJ Laramie (12-4) meets Pat Sabatini (16-3) at featherweight and Mounir Lazzez (10-2) faces Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 51 UK time, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 17 at 1:30 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 10:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 16. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 51 Australia time, Luque vs Muhammad 2

In Australia UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 51 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
  • Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card

  • Devin Clark vs. William Knight
  • Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
  • Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
  • Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
