Reigning Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee defends his title against former champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire on Friday, April 15. The pair squares off in the championship rematch headlining Bellator 277 live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California.

McKee (18-0), the winner of Bellator Featherweight World Championship Grand Prix, is making the first defense of his belt. Former two-division champion ‘Pitbull’ Freire (32-5) is looking to take the revenge and re-claim the title.

AJ McKee: I got goals, ambitions, life goals that I’ve set for myself

“I’d say there’s a bit more pressure because obviously in the first fight, that was our first exchange, we didn’t get to see much in that fight. Everybody is like ‘well maybe he just got caught.’ No – it went just the way it was supposed to go. So, this second one, it’s going to be hard to triumph that, but yeah, man I’m just going to go in there and do what I do best. That’s the key.”

“Solidifying myself as the best 145 pounder in the world. To do it in such a fashion two times in a row, back-to-back. Even if he has eight months to train for it, it’s not going to make a difference. I got a job to do, man. I’m hungry. I got goals, ambitions, life goals that I’ve set for myself.”

“I’m looking forward to this fight. He’s been the man since I first stepped in this cage so hats off to him, but as I’ve constantly said, it’s a new era – a new wave. And waves… they come with some power.”

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire: The last fight I was the favorite, and I lost the fight

“I feel great, just cutting weight and ready to go. That’s it.”

“My rivalry is against anyone that wants to put their hands on me. He has my belt, and I want to take it back.”

“I don’t care about (being an underdog). The last fight I was the favorite, and I lost the fight.”

“Yes (I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished). But I want more!”

“I’ve been in this game since 2004. When I lost the belt (to AJ) the first day I got to Brazil I started training again. Off course I wasn’t training like a madman. I’m 34 years old. That last strategy was thrown out the window and I’m training for a new strategy. I’ve trained to be a lot smarter in this fight.”

