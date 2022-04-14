Bellator 277 weigh-in results, McKee vs Pitbull 2 (video)

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15 A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event current featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his title in the championship rematch against former two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against No.1-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).
Bellator 277 fight card
Main Card
- A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
- Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards
- Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Preliminary Card
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
- Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
- Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
- Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
- Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
- Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson