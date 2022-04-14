Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Search
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
MMA

Bellator 277 weigh-in results, McKee vs Pitbull 2 (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15 A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event current featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his title in the championship rematch against former two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against No.1-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).

Tickets for Bellator 277 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 277 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 277 fight card

Main Card

  • A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull
  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
  • Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards
  • Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Bellator 277 fight card, date, start time, location, tickets, McKee vs Pitbull 2

Preliminary Card

  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
  • Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
  • Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
  • Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
  • Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
  • Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
  • Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097