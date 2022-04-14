Bellator 277 weigh-in results, McKee vs Pitbull 2 (video)

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15 A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event current featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his title in the championship rematch against former two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against No.1-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).

Tickets for Bellator 277 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 277 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 277 fight card

Main Card

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson