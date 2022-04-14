Errol Spence Jr ‘going for the knockout’ of Yordenis Ugas, who ‘came here to pull off the upset’

Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas square off in the 147-pound title unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The contest features the undefeated unified WBC and IBF champion of Long Island, New York up against the WBA titleholder of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

Advertisements

Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters hosted an open workout at Texas Live!. “The Truth” said he was focused on scoring a knockout against Ugas.

“Besides the Kell Brook fight, this is definitely the meanest I’ve been going into a fight,” Spence said. “I’m just ready to go.”

Ugas, who worked out before Spence, said that his reach, height and his “will and my heart” are going to be the keys to pulling off an upset.

Check out below what the fighters had to say.

Spence vs Ugas tickets are on sale can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the UK and other countries.

Errol Spence Jr: I know one hundred percent I’m getting the victory, but I definitely want to knock him out

“It means everything to get a response like this in Dallas. It’s getting me pumped up. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to put on a great performance in front of my hometown crowd.”

“It’s eat or get ate. That’s all it is on Saturday night. Eat or get ate.”

“Of course I’m going to win. But I’m going for the knockout.”

“There’s nothing to elaborate on when I said I’m going for the knockout. It’s what I said. So if I get it, I get it. If I don’t, I don’t. I know one hundred percent I’m getting the victory, but I definitely want to knock him out.”

“It’s a blessing and a dream come true to get the support of your hometown. People are coming out here to support me with their hard-earned money during a difficult time. It’s a school night and people came out to support me and I really appreciate it.”

“I’m one hundred percent ready. I’ve been training hard. I know the task at hand. Training camp has been going great. I know what I’m capable of. You can expect and you’re going to see fireworks. It’s going to be a great show and a great performance.”

“This is going to be a great event. I’m excited to be fighting at home in front of family and longtime friends. I think people are going to come out and support and it’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

“I’m going to fight Ugas like I’ve been fighting everybody else. He’s a very good fighter. He trains hard. He comes from a Cuban background and he’s very dedicated. But I feel like I’m one hundred percent dedicated and in prior fights, I haven’t been as focused as I am right now.”

Yordenis Ugas | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Yordenis Ugas: I want all of Cuba to know that I fight for them with all my heart and soul

“I’m excited and ready to fight in front of a great fan base on Saturday night here in Dallas. Spence is a respectful fighter and we have nothing against each other outside of the ring, I’m just ready for action.”

“I’m a competitor, I’m a warrior and I came to fight 12 rounds strong. That’s the most important thing of all. That alone should make Spence uneasy.”

“I know I’m the underdog. I came here to win. I will fight whenever, wherever, in anybody’s backyard.”

“Spence can say whatever he wants. I’ll fight the way I always do, exchanging blows and coming forward.”

“I’ve always been an underdog – six years ago and now, I’m used to it. Spence is the rightful favorite as a unified champion in his home city, but I came here to pull off the upset.”

“I want all of Cuba to know that I fight for them with all my heart and soul, and I will do just that on Saturday night.”

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card.