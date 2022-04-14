Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas for the unified welterweight title live from Arlington, Texas

Undefeated unified WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas square off in the 147-pound championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. The date when the fight airs live in Australia and the UK is Sunday, April 17.

Spence vs Ugas tickets are on sale can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The final Spence vs Ugas pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 14. Live stream from AT&T Stadium – Main Club North starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Video is available up top.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight date, PPV time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the UK and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

