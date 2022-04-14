Undefeated unified WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas square off in the 147-pound championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. The date when the fight airs live in Australia and the UK is Sunday, April 17.

Spence vs Ugas tickets are on sale can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The final Spence vs Ugas pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 14. Live stream from AT&T Stadium – Main Club North starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the UK and other countries.

