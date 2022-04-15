Fresh off the win against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski appeared on The Jim Rome Show, where he talked about about Henry Cejudo calling him out, double champ status and more. Check it out up top.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Alexander Volkanovski talks about Henry Cejudo calling him out, double champ status (video)
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
Advertisements
The Jim Rome Show
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.
Advertisements