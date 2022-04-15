Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Alexander Volkanovski talks about Henry Cejudo calling him out, double champ status (video)

Newswire
Fresh off the win against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski appeared on The Jim Rome Show, where he talked about about Henry Cejudo calling him out, double champ status and more. Check it out up top.

