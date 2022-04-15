Bellator 277 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 preliminary card live stream from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, April 15 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 277 preliminary card looks as the following:

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson

Get Bellator 277 full fight card and schedule.