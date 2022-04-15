Bellator 277 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 preliminary card live stream from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, April 15 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.
Advertisements
Bellator 277 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
- Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
- Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
- Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
- Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
- Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
Get Bellator 277 full fight card and schedule.
Advertisements