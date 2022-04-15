Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo

Kickboxing

Claudia Hamann vs Patrice Heer for WKN German flyweight title tops Fighting Rookies Part VI

Parviz Iskenderov
Fighting Rookies Part VI
Fighting Rookies Part VI

World Kickboxing Network is back in Germany

The World Kickboxing Network returns to Germany on September 24 with Fighting Rookies Part VI taking place at Volkspark Halle-Saale. The annual event promoted by Ingo Baberski features a series of kickboxing bouts with the WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.

The championship bout features Claudia Hamann of Fight Academy Merseburg up against Patrice Heer of Fightclub 193. The pair battles it out for the WKN German flyweight title under oriental rules.

The championship supervisor is Klaus Hagemann.

The previous event, Fighting Rookies Part V was held last September back in Halle (Saale). Headlining the show Robert Varkentin claimed WKN European pro-amateur title by knockout in the second round against Ferotan Ahadi.

The rest of fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

