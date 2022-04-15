Conor Benn and Chris Van Heerden square off at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. The contest features British undefeated WBA Continental welterweight champion defending his belt against former IBO 147-pound titleholder of South Africa.

Advertisements

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final press conference. Check out below what they had to say.

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

“People aren’t giving van Heerden a chance here which surprises me,” said Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs). “For people to be saying, ‘why’s he fighting van Heerden?’, that’s a backhanded compliment really. They are trying not to show me respect but really they are because you wouldn’t have put me in this position two years ago, three years ago, four years ago. So, it doesn’t really matter what people think at the end of the day because progression is real.”

“I love challenges. I thrive off of challenges, so do all fighters. We are all competitive and we love to compete and this is a challenge. This is a different type of challenge that I am prepared and will overcome with flying passing colours.”

“I’m going to go in if I see an opportunity. I’ll take it.”

“I knocked out Algieri out like no one else has. I’m going to knock Van Heerden out like no one else has. I believe that passion and hard work can get you anywhere.”

“It’s not emotion, I just fight with passion. I work extremely hard and it ain’t just me working hard. It’s six years of sacrifice to let a moment like this slip between my fingers.”

“All respect for Conor for giving me this opportunity,” Chris van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) said. “I have nothing but respect for him. I am ready for this. I have visualised this moment… I was supposed to fight in the UK a couple of times… It was always a dream and a vision. I have what it takes to be in that top 10. I see it. I didn’t come here for paycheck. I didn’t come here to get a fight. I came here for my career. I came here to win and get my career back on track and get back in that top 10. I do believe in myself, and I do believe that I have everything it takes to get right back up there.”

“I respect Conor Benn and I believe he is right up there with the best and that is why I took this fight. I want to be competitive and if you talk about boxing, I do believe I am a better boxer than Conor, all around better boxer. He’s an angry, aggressive fighter. He’s a fighter. I’m a boxer. And I do believe that I have the skill to show that I am a better boxer than Conor.”

“I was offered a bunch of other fights, way easier fights. But I believe that Conor is right up there, and I am there to test him and see if he’s really, really legit.”

“I just wish my dad was here because we spoke about this moment for a long time. I left him for eight years, every birthday, every Christmas, chasing this dream. And then my dad was brutally murdered three years ago. But we did it and we are here. So, I feel it. This is it.”

Get Benn vs Van Heerden full fight card.