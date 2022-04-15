Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden weigh-in results (video)

Benn vs Van Heerden live from Manchester

British undefeated WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) faces former IBO 147-pound champion Chris Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) from South Africa at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

Get Benn vs Van Heerden full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Benn vs Van Heerden fight card

  • Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

  • Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
