Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden weigh-in results (video)

British undefeated WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) faces former IBO 147-pound champion Chris Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) from South Africa at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

Get Benn vs Van Heerden full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Benn vs Van Heerden fight card

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight