Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas weigh-in results (video)

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas - welterweight title unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off in the championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday, April 17 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Live stream from Texas Live! is available up top.

Spence vs Ugas fight card

Main Card (PPV)

  • Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – unified welterweight title (Spence’s WBC and IBF belts, Ugas’ WBA belts)
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (Showtime)

  • Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Butaev’s WBA welterweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

