WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his titles against Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of the expected 94,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. In addition to the PPV broadcast in the US, Top Rank Boxing announced today that the fight will also be shown in movie theaters across the country. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

“Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight of his generation, and I expect another spectacular performance on April 23,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Dillian Whyte is a formidable challenger, and with 94,000 people in attendance, this is a unique event that will capture the attention of the entire sports world.”

“Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is one of the biggest fights of the year and fight fans across the U.S are looking for a fun place to gather with friends and enjoy the event. Theaters from all across the country are offering the opportunity for these fans to watch this fight on a big screen, in comfortable seating, with a great selection of food and drinks” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with Top Rank and help them grow their fan base and brand in theaters across the U.S.”

“As a content provider, it’s exciting to bring these types of top-quality live events into theaters as we continually seek to activate new content for theater owners and their customers.”

As per announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing, the list of theaters includes Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Marcus Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, and Harkins Theatres. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

The five-fight Fury vs Whyte PPV card looks as the following:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight