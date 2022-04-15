UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in results, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday, April 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-7-1) faces No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) in the rematch. In the co-main event Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) at middleweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 51 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 51 fight card

Main Card

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom