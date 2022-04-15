Search
UFC Vegas 51 weigh-in results, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque weigh-in
Vicente Luque weigh-in | YouTube/Screenshot

UFC Vegas 51 live from Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday, April 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (21-7-1) faces No. 5-ranked Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) in the rematch. In the co-main event Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) at middleweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 51 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 51 fight card

Main Card

  • Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
  • Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
  • Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 51 start time, how to watch, live stream, Luque vs Muhammad 2

Preliminary Card

  • Devin Clark vs. William Knight
  • Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
  • Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
  • Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

