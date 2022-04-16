Undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and WBA 147-pound titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off in the championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. Boxing star from ‘Land Down Under’ Tim Tszyu has become one of the prominent fighters sharing his thoughts ahead of the event.

Spence vs Ugas tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

“Looking forward to the Spence fight versus Ugas,” says Tszyu in the video sent out by Premier Boxing Champions. “It’s gonna be one cracker of a fight. A big unification in the welterweight division.”

The Australian welterweight made his US debut in March. Battling out live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, earned a unanimous decision against former Olympian Terrell Gausha.

“If one of the boys [Spence or Ugas] wants to step up one day – I’m always ready to punch on. [I’m] always a call away.”

Spence vs Ugas headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

In the ten-round co-main event lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) goes up against former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs). Also on the card unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) meets former world champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs) at lightweight. Kicking off the action unbeaten Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) takes on veteran contender Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs) at welterweight.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card, including the two-fight Showtime Championship Boxing lineup, as well as the non-televised action.