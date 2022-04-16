Golden Boy Promotions returns to Indio, CA on Thursday, May 12 with the fight card taking place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Headlining the action live on DAZN former world champion Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico takes on his fellow countryman Janiel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) of Matani, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at super flyweight.

In the ten-round co-main event Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington meets Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, CA at featherweight. Also on the card Los Angeles’ Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) battles it out against veteran Diuhl Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in the eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

In addition, Baltimore’s Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs) is in action in the eight-rounder at heavyweight fight, and Hollywood’s Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) in the six-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Victorville’s Daniel Luna makes his professional debut against Johnathan Berry (0-1) of Duncan, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for this next show live on DAZN,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are committed to building the next great stars of boxing, and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has always been a great partner in helping us showcase these fighters, and now with DAZN on board, I know these fighters will have the best exposure boxing can provide.”

Angel Acosta vs Janiel Rivera tickets

Angel Acosta vs Janiel Rivera tickets to witness all the action at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, May 12 are on sale.

As per announcement sent out by Golden Boy Promotions, “tickets are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.”

The current Acosta vs Rivera fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Acosta vs Rivera fight card

Main Card

Angel Acosta vs. Janiel Rivera, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Victor Morales vs. Alberto Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

Rudy Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Yahu Blackwell vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Eric Tudor vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Daniel Luna vs. Johnathan Berry