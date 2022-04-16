Bellator 277 airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday April 15, which makes it Saturday April 16 in the UK and Australia. In the main event current featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his title in the championship rematch against former two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5).

In the co-main event reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against top-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5). Also on the card No. 4-ranked featherweight contender Aaron Pico (9-3) meets a promotional newcomer Adli Edwards (9-1) and Linton Vassell (21-8, 1 NC) takes on Timothy Johnson (15-8) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 277 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 results

Get Bellator 277 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card

Tyson Miller def. Rhalan Gracie by TKO (Doctor Stoppage, R1 at 5:00)

Tyrell Fortune def. Rakim Cleveland by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 1:38)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Rafael Carvalho by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:04)

Bobby Seronio III def. Calob Ramirez by KO (R2 at 2:14)

Gaston Bolanos def. Daniel Carey by TKO (strikes, R1 at 4:59)

Kyle Crutchmer def. Michael Lombardo by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Edwin De Los Santos def. Alberto Mendez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rogelio Luna def. Socrates Hernandez by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:48)

Laird Anderson def. JT Donaldson by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:44)

Theo Haig def. Alan Benson by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:08)