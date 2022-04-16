Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Search
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Boxing

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden undercard airs live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 16 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 5:45 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT in the US. Video is available up top.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 17. Free live stream of prelims begins at 2:45 am AEST, preceding the main card on Kayo.

Benn vs Van Heerden “Before the Bell” undercard lineup looks as the following:

  • Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight

Get Benn vs Van Heerden full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097