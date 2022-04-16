Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden free live stream of prelims (video)

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden undercard airs live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 16 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 5:45 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT in the US. Video is available up top.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 17. Free live stream of prelims begins at 2:45 am AEST, preceding the main card on Kayo.

Benn vs Van Heerden “Before the Bell” undercard lineup looks as the following:

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight

