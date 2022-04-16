Benn vs Van Heerden results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

British undefeated WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his title against former IBO 147-pound champion Chris Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 16. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17.

In the co-main event current champion Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KOs) faces former champion Tommy McCarthy (18-3, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round rematch with the EBU European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the line. Also on the card, Alycia Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KOs) defends her unified WBC and IBO super featherweight titles against Edith Soledad Matthysse (17-1-1, 1 KOs), and Jordan Thompson (12-0, 10 KOs) battles Mariano Angel Gudino (14-5, 9 KOs) at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia Benn vs van Heerden airs live on Sunday, April 17. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Benn vs van Heerden free live stream of prelims begins at 5:45 pm BST in the UK, 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT in the US and 2:45 am AEST in Australia.

Benn vs van Heerden fight card

Get the full Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

Main Card

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s EBU European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s WBC and IBO featherweight titles

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight

James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight