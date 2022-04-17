Conor Benn came out on top when he faced Chris van Heerden in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in Australia. British WBA Continental welterweight champion dominated and stopped former IBO 147-pound titleholder from South Africa at 59 seconds into the second round.

With the victory “The Destroyer” retained his belt, remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 14 KO’s. “The Heat” dropped to 28-3-1, 12 KOs.

Check out the video of stoppage below and post-fight interview up top.

Benn TKO’s van Heerden in Round 2

Conor Benn KO's Chris van Heerden in the second round to retain WBA Continental welterweight title



(?? via @DAZNBoxing)#BennVanHeerden | All results: https://t.co/aLi04Cw4Gr pic.twitter.com/g7w3fiXtTs — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 16, 2022

