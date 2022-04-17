Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo

Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis takes split decision against Radzhab Butaev to claim title (video)

Newswire
Eimantas Stanionis defeats Radzhab Butaev to become new WBA (Regular) welterweight champion

Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis became a new WBA (Regular) welterweight champion when he challenged Radzhab Butaev at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off on the top of Spence vs Ugas undercard headlining the two-fight Showtime Championship Boxing lineup.

After twelve rounds of action two judges scored the fight 116-111 and 117-110 in favor of Stanionis, while one judge gave it 114-113 to Butaev, who at the end of Round 11 got a point deducted for pushing his opponent down when in clinch and punching. As a result the Kaunas-born boxer took the win by split decision.

With the victory 27-year-old former Olympian from Lithuania, Stanionis becomes a new titleholder, improves to 14-0, 9 KOs and remains undefeated. Dethroned 28-year-old Russian, Butaev losses the belt, drops to 14-1, 11 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card results and updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.


BoxingNewsResultsVideo



