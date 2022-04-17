Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion of Long Island, New York up against WBA titleholder of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba in the 147-pound title unification.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped by the doctor at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the tenth round as Ugas’ eye was swollen shut, and he was deemed unable to continue. Spence was declared the winner by TKO.

With the victory Errol Spence Jr makes the second successful defense of his WBC and IBF belts and claims WBA title. He also improves to 28-0, 22 KOs and remains undefeated.

Yordenis Ugas drops to 27-5, 12 KOs, which snaps his four-win streak. He also losses the title he had won against Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in August 2021.

Post-fight “The Truth” called out undefeated reining WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). If the fight goes ahead at the future event, all four major belts would be on the line with the undisputed welterweight title at stake.

WBA champion Yordenis Ugas makes his ring walk.

Here comes unified WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr.

Ugas sends Spence to the ropes.

Half way through.

Fight stopped in Round 10.

ERROL SPENCE JR unifies WBC, IBF WBA against Yordenis Ugás when referee stopped the bout in round 10. Who will stop Errol Spence Jr?#SpenceUgas #boxing#Spen?ceVsUgas pic.twitter.com/62QRkR2J2F — ?simonmakwala.wordpress.com (@makwala_simon) April 17, 2022

Spence Jr on top.

Errol Spence Jr unifies titles.

Strap season ???@ErrolSpenceJr scores a 10th round TKO win over Ugas.#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/AZTyzbDjIK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

Ugas post-fight interview.

Spence post-fight interview.

"I'm going to get these straps and go over there and take his shit too."@ErrolSpenceJr calls out @terencecrawford ? ??#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/Pk5gXljXfW — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

