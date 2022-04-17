Spence vs Ugas results, start time, live stream, where to watch, main event, undercard

Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 16. The twelve-round main event features undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion of Long Island, New York faceoff WBA titleholder of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba in the 147-pound championship unification. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17.

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico and former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba. Also on the PPV card unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico takes on former world champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action unbeaten Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada and veteran contender Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs) of Riverside, California do a ten-round battle at welterweight.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream

United States

Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Date: Saturday, April 16

Start time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 17

Start time: 11 am AEST

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, April 17

Time: 2 am BST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live blog

Stay tuned with Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live blog below.

4:12 pm ET / 6:12 am AEST

And here is the final Spence vs Ugas faceoff as the fighters come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the event.

The final @ErrolSpenceJr vs @YordenisUgas faceoff at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their welterweight title unification live from Arlington, Texas



(?? via @premierboxing)



[ #SpenceUgas | How to watch: https://t.co/4xwzkVSKgi ]pic.twitter.com/2XoHnpHSZa — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 16, 2022

4:10 pm ET / 6:10 am AEST

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it – check out the video below featuring former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter, as he gives his prediction on Spence vs Ugas showdown.

Spence vs Ugas fight card

The full Spence vs Ugas fight card comprises eleven bouts in total. The four-fight main card live on PPV follows the two-fight Showtime Championship Boxing lineup. The action inside the squared circle begins with five non-televised bouts.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – unified welterweight title (Spence’s WBC and IBF belts, Ugas’ WBA belts)

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Butaev’s WBA welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare, 6 rounds, cruiserweight