Boxing

Spence vs Ugas post-fight press conference (video)

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas - welterweight title unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The post-fight Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas press conference follows their welterweight title unification live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card results and live blog updates.

BoxingNewsVideo

