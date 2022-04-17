Spence vs Ugas post-fight press conference (video)

The post-fight Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas press conference follows their welterweight title unification live on pay-per-view from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card results and live blog updates.