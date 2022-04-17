Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Boxing

Isaac Cruz destroys Yuriorkis Gamboa in less than five rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Isaac Cruz dominates Yuriorkis Gamboa
Isaac Cruz dominates Yuriorkis Gamboa | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Spence vs Ugas live from Arlington, Texas

Lightweight contender Isaac Cruz proved to be too much for former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa when the pair squared off in the Spence vs Ugas co-main event live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds bout was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 32 seconds into the fifth round after “Pitbull” of Mexico City, Mexico once again delivered a number of heavy punches sending his opponent of Guantanamo, Cuba down.

With the victory Cruz improves to 23-2-1, 16 KOs. Gamboa drops to 30-5, 18 KOs.

Check out the video of finish from two different angles below.

Cruz TKO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa in Round 5

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card results and updates.

