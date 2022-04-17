Isaac Cruz destroys Yuriorkis Gamboa in less than five rounds (video)

Lightweight contender Isaac Cruz proved to be too much for former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa when the pair squared off in the Spence vs Ugas co-main event live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds bout was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 32 seconds into the fifth round after “Pitbull” of Mexico City, Mexico once again delivered a number of heavy punches sending his opponent of Guantanamo, Cuba down.

With the victory Cruz improves to 23-2-1, 16 KOs. Gamboa drops to 30-5, 18 KOs.

Check out the video of finish from two different angles below.

Cruz TKO’s Yuriorkis Gamboa in Round 5

.@IsaacPitbull98 brought his power to the Big D ? ?



He knocks out Gamboa in the 5th round to pick up a huge W. #CruzGamboa | #SpenceUgas ? https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/N5n6Z1k5eL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

