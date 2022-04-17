Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 51 results, Luque vs Muhammad 2

Newswire
UFC Vegas 51 Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia.

Advertisements

Headlining UFC Vegas 51 fight card No. 5 Vicente Luque (21-7) and No. 6 Belal Muhammad (20-3) square off in a five-round rematch at welterweight. Luque knocked out Muhammad in 79 seconds back in November 2016 at UFC 205. The winner of a 170-pound of Top 10 contenders gets closer to an opportunity to challenge the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman at the future event.

In the co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series’ winners Caio Borralho (10-1) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) make their UFC debut in a three-round battle at middleweight. Borralho is riding the seven-win streak, while Omargadzhiev is unbeaten in his 13 professional outings. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 16
Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, April 16 – Sunday, April 17
Main Card: 1:30 am BST
Prelims: 10:30 pm BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, April 17
Main Card: 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST
Prelims: 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
  • Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
  • Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card

  • Devin Clark vs. William Knight
  • Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
  • Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
  • Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097