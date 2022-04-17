UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia.

Headlining UFC Vegas 51 fight card No. 5 Vicente Luque (21-7) and No. 6 Belal Muhammad (20-3) square off in a five-round rematch at welterweight. Luque knocked out Muhammad in 79 seconds back in November 2016 at UFC 205. The winner of a 170-pound of Top 10 contenders gets closer to an opportunity to challenge the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman at the future event.

In the co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series’ winners Caio Borralho (10-1) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) make their UFC debut in a three-round battle at middleweight. Borralho is riding the seven-win streak, while Omargadzhiev is unbeaten in his 13 professional outings. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 16

Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, April 16 – Sunday, April 17

Main Card: 1:30 am BST

Prelims: 10:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, April 17

Main Card: 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST

Prelims: 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom