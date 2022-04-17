UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia.
Headlining UFC Vegas 51 fight card No. 5 Vicente Luque (21-7) and No. 6 Belal Muhammad (20-3) square off in a five-round rematch at welterweight. Luque knocked out Muhammad in 79 seconds back in November 2016 at UFC 205. The winner of a 170-pound of Top 10 contenders gets closer to an opportunity to challenge the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman at the future event.
In the co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series’ winners Caio Borralho (10-1) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) make their UFC debut in a three-round battle at middleweight. Borralho is riding the seven-win streak, while Omargadzhiev is unbeaten in his 13 professional outings. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream, date and time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 16
Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, April 16 – Sunday, April 17
Main Card: 1:30 am BST
Prelims: 10:30 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, April 17
Main Card: 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST
Prelims: 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 results
Get UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
- Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
- Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa
Preliminary Card
- Devin Clark vs. William Knight
- Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
- Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
- Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
- Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
- Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom