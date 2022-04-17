Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad squared off in the rematch at UFC Vegas 51 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 5 and No. 6 welterweight contenders in a five-round main event.

Their first fight in November 2016 at UFC 205 ended in favor of Luque, who knocked Muhammad out in the first round. Their second encounter went a full distance.

After five rounds one judge scored the fight 48–47, while two other judges had it 49–46, all in favor of Muhammad.

With the victory Belal Muhammad takes the revenge, improves to 21-3, 1 NC and scores the third straight victory. Vicente Luque drops to 21-8-1, which snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 full fight video highlights below.

Luque vs Muhammad 2 full fight video highlights

Belal Muhammad enters the UFC Octagon.

Here comes Vicente Luque.

Fight action.

5?? rounds in the book to close out #UFCVegas51! pic.twitter.com/8QuDXyMhGA — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

Decision.

Se lleva la revancha? @bullyb170 derrota a Vicente Luque por decisión unánime en una increíble exhibición #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/D2yVNgCVmX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 17, 2022

Post-fight interview.

