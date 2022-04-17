Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 full fight video highlights

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad squared off in the rematch at UFC Vegas 51 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 5 and No. 6 welterweight contenders in a five-round main event.
Their first fight in November 2016 at UFC 205 ended in favor of Luque, who knocked Muhammad out in the first round. Their second encounter went a full distance.
After five rounds one judge scored the fight 48–47, while two other judges had it 49–46, all in favor of Muhammad.
With the victory Belal Muhammad takes the revenge, improves to 21-3, 1 NC and scores the third straight victory. Vicente Luque drops to 21-8-1, which snaps his four-win streak.
Belal Muhammad enters the UFC Octagon.
Remember his name! ?
BELAL. MUHAMMAD. #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/E0IlPgb0uu
Here comes Vicente Luque.
Here to leave no doubts! ??
Must-see TV coming your way on @ESPN. #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/aicGtVhn8a
Fight action.
Increíble derribo de @bullyb170 ? #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/VIOCLoy7SU
Al ataque @VicenteLuqueMMA en este tercer round #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/yBxB2ulzu0
Nuevamente @bullyb170 toma el control sobre la lona? #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/bFgaa1Tehh
Aplicando la presión para terminar el combate @bullyb170? #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/LXba99GjsP
5?? rounds in the book to close out #UFCVegas51! pic.twitter.com/8QuDXyMhGA
Decision.
Se lleva la revancha? @bullyb170 derrota a Vicente Luque por decisión unánime en una increíble exhibición #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/D2yVNgCVmX
Post-fight interview.
Belal wants Chaos ? #UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/Q5Wcts0T5h
Get UFC Vegas 51 full fight card results.