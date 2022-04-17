Stream Spence vs Ugas live in Australia on Main Event on Kayo
Boxing

Video: Jose Valenzuela scores big KO of Francisco Vargas in Round 1

Parviz Iskenderov

Spence vs Ugas live from Arlington, Texas

Jose Valenzuela floored his Mexican countryman Francisco Vargas when the pair squared off on the Spence vs Ugas PPV undercard live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The lights went off at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the first round after unbeaten contender of Los Mochis, Sinaloa delivered big left dropping former world champion of Mexico City to the canvas.

Check out the video of KO below.

Valenzuela KO’s Vargas with big left

With the victory Jose Valenzuela improves to 12-0, 8 KOs and remains undefeated. Vargas drops to 27-4-2, 19 KOs.

Boxing fans can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE TV in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card results and updates.

