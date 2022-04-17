Jose Valenzuela floored his Mexican countryman Francisco Vargas when the pair squared off on the Spence vs Ugas PPV undercard live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday April 16, which made it Sunday April 17 in the UK and Australia. The lights went off at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the first round after unbeaten contender of Los Mochis, Sinaloa delivered big left dropping former world champion of Mexico City to the canvas.

Check out the video of KO below.

Valenzuela KO’s Vargas with big left

With the victory Jose Valenzuela improves to 12-0, 8 KOs and remains undefeated. Vargas drops to 27-4-2, 19 KOs.

