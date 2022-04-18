Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 marking the promotion’s return to Hawaii with a pair of back to back events. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night live on Showtime. Tickets are on sale.
In the main event current women’s featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) of Barzil makes the fourth defense of her belt in the championship rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8) of Australia. The champion was on top in their first fight in October 2020 taking the win by submission in the second round.
In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 135-pound title squaring off in the quarter-final of World Grand Prix.
Also on the card No. 1-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) meets Justine Kish (7-5) at women’s flyweight, and No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (15-1) faces No. 5-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) in another quarter-final of bantamweight WGP. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 279 tickets
Tickets for Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
How to watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream, date and time
MMA fans can watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET 7:30 pm PT.
Bellator 279 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card
The current Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title
- Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
Preliminary Card
- Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
- Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung
- Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
- Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King
- Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
- Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles