Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 marking the promotion’s return to Hawaii with a pair of back to back events. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night live on Showtime. Tickets are on sale.

In the main event current women’s featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) of Barzil makes the fourth defense of her belt in the championship rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8) of Australia. The champion was on top in their first fight in October 2020 taking the win by submission in the second round.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 135-pound title squaring off in the quarter-final of World Grand Prix.

Also on the card No. 1-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) meets Justine Kish (7-5) at women’s flyweight, and No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (15-1) faces No. 5-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) in another quarter-final of bantamweight WGP. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 279 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET 7:30 pm PT.

Bellator 279 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card

The current Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Preliminary Card

Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva

Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung

Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles