Bellator 279 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 in Honolulu, Hawaii

Bellator 279 live from Hawaii - Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe featherweight championship rematch
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe | Bellator MMA

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 marking the promotion’s return to Hawaii with a pair of back to back events. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night live on Showtime. Tickets are on sale.

In the main event current women’s featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) of Barzil makes the fourth defense of her belt in the championship rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8) of Australia. The champion was on top in their first fight in October 2020 taking the win by submission in the second round.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1). The pair battles it out for the interim 135-pound title squaring off in the quarter-final of World Grand Prix.

Also on the card No. 1-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) meets Justine Kish (7-5) at women’s flyweight, and No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (15-1) faces No. 5-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) in another quarter-final of bantamweight WGP. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 279 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET 7:30 pm PT.

Bellator 279 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card

The current Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Preliminary Card

  • Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
  • Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung
  • Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
  • Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King
  • Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
  • Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

