WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is back in the ring against interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte this Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with a full fight video going back to June 2019, when “The Gypsy King” battled Tom Schwarz for WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch it up top.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. In Australia the fight is available on Stan Event on Sunday, April 24.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card.