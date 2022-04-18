Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte square off in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against interim WBC heavyweight titleholder. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Advertisements

The all-English showdown is held in front of a record 94,000 people. Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is coming off a pair of knockout victories against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Competing in London for the first time in over seven years, “The Gypsy King” makes the second defense of his titles. “The Body Snatcher” Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) won his previous bout by knockout against Alexander Povetkin to take the revenge and reclaim the interim belt.

Among the bouts featured on Fury vs Whyte PPV undercard, Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) and undefeated Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBC (Silver) featherweight title. As well, junior lightweight Anthony Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) goes up against former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs), and David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Chris Healey at heavyweight. In addition, brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Fury vs Whyte tickets

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub, Ticketmaster and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The PPV price is $69.99 USD.

Sing up to ESPN+ >>

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream on BT Sport Box Office. The date is Saturday, April 23. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST. The PPV price is £24.95 GBP.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream on Stan Event. The date is Sunday, April 24. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV price is $60 AUD.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

The full Fury vs Whyte fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, featherweight

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, super featherweight