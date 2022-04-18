UFC Vegas 52 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The main event is a five-round all-Brazilian women’s MMA battle between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.

Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) is looking to secure her sixth win in a row. In her previous bout she defeated Angela Hill by split decision. Before that No. 10-ranked strawweight contender stopped Montserrat Ruiz and Lívia Renata Souza in the first round.

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9) won her previous bout by TKO in the first round against Cynthia Calvillo. Prior to that No. 6-ranked UFC women’s pound-for-pound challenged reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, but was stopped in Round 2.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 52 fight card Clay Guida (37-18) takes on Claudio Puelles (12-2) at lightweight, Tanner Boser (20-8-1) battles unbeaten Alexandr Romanov (15-0) at heavyweight and Maycee Barber (9-2) meets Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Su Mudaerji (14-4) faces Manel Kape (17-6) at flyweight and Lando Vannata (12-5-2) squares off against Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) a featherweight.

The current UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade card

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Tanner Boser vs. Alexander Romanov

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji

Preliminary card

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson