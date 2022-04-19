Search
BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Beltran vs Tate

Newswire
BKFC Fight Night Ft. Lauderdale

BKFC Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate takes place at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL on Thursday April 21, which makes it Friday April 22 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view.

In the main event Joey Beltran goes up against Frank Tate at heavyweight. In the co-main event Tom Shoaff makes his return against Bruce Lutchmedial at lightweight.

Also on the card Howard Davis faces off Josh Wright at featherweight, James Lilley takes on Adam Pellerano at lightweight and Terry Janoski squares off against Jay Jackson at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate tickets

Tickets for BKFC Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate at Charles F. Dodge City Center on Thursday, April 21 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate live stream

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate live stream on FITE. The date is Thursday, April 21. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC Fort Lauderdale airs live in the UK and Australia is Friday, April 22. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stream BKFC Fort Lauderdale Beltran vs Tate live on FITE

BKFC Ft Lauderdale fight card

The current BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

  • Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate
  • Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
  • Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright
  • James Lilley vs. Adam Pellerano
  • Terry Janoski vs. Jay Jackson
  • Eduardo Concepcion vs. Harry Coltrane
  • Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green
  • Vinny Turiello vs. Anthony Sanchez
  • Shaun Brown vs. TBD
  • Christine Vicens vs. TBD
  • Mario Vargas vs. TBD
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

