Joel Diaz Jr (26-2, 22 KOs) and Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) square off in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday April 21, which makes it Friday April 22 in the UK and Australia. The ten-round super lightweight bout headlines the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Jousce Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) and Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KOs) do eight-round battle at lightweight. Also on the card undefeated prospect Manuel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Victor Ruiz (23-12, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight and Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KOs) takes on Ernie Marquez (10-17-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) in a six-rounder at flyweight.

In addition, Jorge Chavez (1-0, 1 KOs) is expected to face Miguel Marquez (0-2) in a four-rounder at super featherweight – subject to confirmation. The full lineup can be found below.

Diaz Jr vs Gesta tickets

Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta tickets to witness all the action on Thursday, April 21 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Diaz Jr vs Gesta live stream

Boxing fans can watch Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN. The date is Thursday, April 21. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when Diaz Jr vs Gesta airs live in the UK and Australia is Friday, April 22. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

Diaz Jr vs Gesta fight card

The full Diaz Jr vs Gesta fight card looks as the following:

Joel Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Manuel Flores vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. Ernie Marquez, 6 rounds, flyweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Miguel Marquez*, 4 rounds, super featherweight

*Pending approval