Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) in the headline-bout at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, April 20. The pair squares off in the twelve-round all-Australian IBF middleweight title eliminator. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

In the co-headline bout NZ-Australian Cherneka Johnson (13-1, 6 KOs) faces Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with a vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight belt at stake.

Among Zerafa vs Hardman undercard bouts Carly Salmon takes on Krystina Jacobs in a six-rounder at featherweight, and Kim-Alina Ross battles Zoe Putorak in a four-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman live stream

Boxing fans can watch Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman live stream on FITE TV. The date is Wednesday, April 20. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm AEST (local time in Melbourne, Australia), which makes it 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the United States and 8 am BST in the United Kingdom. The PPV cost is $19.99.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Zerafa vs Hardman fight card

The announced list of bouts featured on Zerafa vs Hardman fight card looks as the following:

Michael Zerafa vs. Issac Hardman, 12 rounds, middleweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Melissa Esquivel, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Benjamin Bommber vs. Waiwit Nareeruk, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Carly Salmon vs. Krystina Jacobs, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kim-Alina Ross vs. Zoe Putorak, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jack Gipp vs. Nick Wright, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Campbell Somerville vs. Ben Holdsworth, 4 rounds, super welterweight