Preview Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte – Heavyweight title clash in front of 94,000 fans in London (video)

Newswire
Fury vs Whyte live from Wembley Stadium

WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his title against interim WBC champion Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. The preview video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

