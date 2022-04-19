ImagineAR today announced the live launch of FameDays.com and the FameDays app, a new augmented reality platform that allows fans to virtually meet and interact with their favorite stars by stepping into the metaverse. FameDays delivers life-size holograms of famous athletes and other celebrities to any location, anywhere in the world to deliver celebratory greetings for life’s special moments.

Using FameDays.com or the FameDays app, fans can instantly deliver an e-greeting from top stars in sports and entertainment. Recipients can then take their photo or record a video with the virtual version of their favorite star as if they were standing alongside them in real life, and instantly share the content on social media. FameDays greetings are available for a variety of occasions including birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, gender reveals and much more, all at an affordable price (most around $20 or under).

Virtual greetings on FameDays available today include current boxing World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, Baseball home run champion Pete Alonso, Football champion Von Miller, Two-time wrestling hall of famer Ric Flair, Two-time baseball champion Johnny Damon, wrestling superstar Adam Sherr, Football wide receiver Courtland Sutton, reality television star Blake Hortsmann and many others.

“Nothing beats meeting or receiving a celebration greeting from your favorite athlete in your home, and with FameDays, we can place a life-size hologram anywhere in the world to deliver this celebration video message for birthdays, anniversaries and more,” said ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen. “Now, using FameDays, fans can then take a photo or record a video with the virtual version of their favorite star as if they are standing right next to them in real life, then instantly share the content on social media.”

FameDays is the next-generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram e-greetings directly to customer locations. The technology behind FameDays is based on ImagineAR’s patented platform for global sports teams and brand clients that delivers instant, immersive augmented reality (AR) consumer and fan engagements.

The FameDays app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.