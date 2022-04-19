Unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte live on BT Sport Box Office from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. Ahead of the event the fighters partake in a series of Fight Week events. Check out the schedule below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV. The date when the fight airs live on Stan Event in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Fury vs Whyte tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England can be purchased through StubHub, Ticketmaster and TicketNetwork.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight Week schedule

Tuesday, April 19

Fury vs Whyte Open Workout is held on Tuesday, April 19. Video is available on FIGHTMAG. In addition to the main event fighters, the list of other athletes in attendance includes Anthony Cacace, Isaac Lowe, Nick Ball, David Adeleye, Tommy Fury and Royston Barney-Smith.

Wednesday, April 20

The final Fury vs Whyte press conference is held on Wednesday, April 20. Live stream is available on ESPN APP and Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube and Twitter. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia.

Thursday, April 21

Fury vs Whyte undercard press conference is held on Thursday, April 21. In attendance Anthony Cacace, Jonathan Romero, Isaac Lowe and Nick Ball. Special guest are Tommy Fury, David Adeleye, Karol Itauma, Royston Barney-Smith and Kurt Walker.

Live stream on Top Rank’s YouTube and Twitter pages starts at 12:30 pm BST in the UK, 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US and 9:30 pm AEST in Australia.

Friday, April 22

The official Fury vs. Whyte weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, April 22. Live stream is available on ESPN2 and Top Rank’s YouTube and Twitter pages. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia.

Saturday, April 23

Fury vs Whyte Fight Day is Saturday, April 23. PPV Broadcast starts at 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

Order Fury vs Whyte PPV Now >>

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, April 24 at 4 am AEST.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

The full Fury vs Whyte fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, junior lightweight