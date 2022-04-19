Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte open workout (video)

Unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and interim WBC heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte square off in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23. Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters host an open workout.

Also partaking in workout Anthony Cacace, Isaac Lowe, Nick Ball, David Adeleye, Tommy Fury and Royston Barney-Smith. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card and schedule.