Australian boxers Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) and Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) square off in the main event at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Victoria on Wednesday, April 20. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF middleweight title eliminator airs live on pay-per-view. The winner is expected to face Equiva Falcao for the world championship belt at the future event.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (13-1, 6 KOs) and Mexican Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight belt at stake. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST

Zerafa vs Hardman fight card

Get the full Zerafa vs Hardman fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Michael Zerafa def. Issac Hardman by TKO (R2) – wins IBF middleweight title eliminator

Cherneka Johnson def. Melissa Esquivel by split decision (96-95, 94-96, 97-93) – wins vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Carly Salmon def. Krystina Jacobs by unanimous decision

Benjamin Bommber def. Waiwit Nareeruk by TKO (R4)

Campbell Somerville def. Lawrence Glover by TKO (R2)

Kim-Alina Ross vs. Zoe Putorak – split draw

Jack Gipp def. Lepani Levatia by TKO (R1)