Search
Boxing

Zerafa vs Hardman results, how to watch, live stream, start time, full fight card

Newswire
Cherneka Johnson vs Melissa Esquivel faceoff in co-feature to Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman live from Melbourne, Australia
Cherneka Johnson vs Melissa Esquivel faceoff | Instagram/slbfightnight

Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman - IBF middleweight title eliminator live from Melbourne, Australia

Australian boxers Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) and Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) square off in the main event at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Victoria on Wednesday, April 20. The scheduled for twelve rounds IBF middleweight title eliminator airs live on pay-per-view. The winner is expected to face Equiva Falcao for the world championship belt at the future event.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (13-1, 6 KOs) and Mexican Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight belt at stake. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman

Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Wednesday, April 20
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST

Stream Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman live on FITE

Zerafa vs Hardman fight card

Get the full Zerafa vs Hardman fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Michael Zerafa def. Issac Hardman by TKO (R2) – wins IBF middleweight title eliminator
  • Cherneka Johnson def. Melissa Esquivel by split decision (96-95, 94-96, 97-93) – wins vacant IBF women’s super bantamweight title
  • Carly Salmon def. Krystina Jacobs by unanimous decision
  • Benjamin Bommber def. Waiwit Nareeruk by TKO (R4)
  • Campbell Somerville def. Lawrence Glover by TKO (R2)
  • Kim-Alina Ross vs. Zoe Putorak – split draw
  • Jack Gipp def. Lepani Levatia by TKO (R1)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097