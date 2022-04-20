After a stellar PFL Challenger Series, the Professional Fighters League, one of the world’s biggest MMA organisations, will kick into full gear with PFL 1 – their first major MMA event of 2022, streaming ad-free, live and on demand this Thursday, April 21 on Stan Sport in Australia.

Advertisements

Dozens of the world’s greatest combat athletes – including UFC legends, world champions, Olympic gold medalists and more – will come together in 2022 in a unique seasonal format to compete for a $1 million USD prize alongside a world championship crown.

Setting the PFL apart from the competition are a series of innovations to make for a premium viewing experience, including ref cams, and ‘SmartCage’ data and analytics provided during the broadcast, a first for MMA, giving fans a deeper understanding of the action as it unfolds.

Headlining PFL 1 is Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens’, a 14-year UFC veteran known for his entertaining fights and knockout prowess. Stephens has faced a number of UFC legends including Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, Frankie Edgar and Donald Cerrone, which will prepare him for his latest test in fellow UFC veteran, Clay Collard in the main event.

Aussie MMA star Rob Wilkinson will also be in action making his PFL debut – a highly touted prospect and former UFC veteran who was a former champion with Australian promotions AFC and BRACE. Wilkinson lines up against Brazilian contender Bruce Souto, who qualified for the 2022 PFL season after an impressive showing in the recent Challenger series.

Among the other lightweight and light heavyweight fighters on the card, last season’s $1 million USD Brazilian PFL champions Raush Manfio and Antonio Carlos Junior will both be in action.

The full card for PFL 1 is as follows

Main Card

Jeremy Stephens vs Clay Collard (lightweight)

Raush Manfio vs Don Madge (lightweight)

Antonio Carlos Junior vs Delan Monte (light heavyweight)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Natan Schulte (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Rob Wilkinson vs Bruce Souto (light heavyweight)

Emiliano Sordi vs Cory Hendricks (light heavyweight)

Stevie Ray vs Alexander Martinez (lightweight)

Marthin Hamlet vs Teodoras Aukstuolis (light heavyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Viktor Pesta (light heavyweight)

Clinton Williams vs Simeon Powell (light heavyweight)

PFL 1 will be followed by another MMA card a week later in PFL 2 on 29 April.

Stan Sport is the only place in Australia to watch every fight of the 2022 PFL season.