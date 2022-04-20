Advertisements

WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. A crowd of more than 94,000 is expected for this all-UK showdown, which would be one of the largest audiences in combat sports history.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

“The Gypsy King” is comfortable as a solo artist. He turned southpaw and went through the fight week paces with his head trainer, SugarHill Steward. After Dillian Whyte did not show up to Tuesday’s open workout in London, Fury thrilled the home fans on his own.

Without Whyte to share the spotlight, check out below some of what Fury had to say at open workout

“Frank Warren and the boys have done a fantastic job. It’s been a great promotion. Looking forward to a fantastic event.”

“I think it’s gonna be real for [Whyte]. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it’s real!”

“I’ve been boxing quite a bit as a southpaw in camp. We’ll see. Whatever works. If that don’t work, we’ll switch off to orthodox. If that don’t work, we’ll switch back up. I might just go square on!”

On Whyte not showing up to the workout

“That’s Dillian’s concern. That’s none of my business. Dillian Whyte, I’m sure he’s got his reasons why he’s not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him, and I’ll see him on the fight night.”

“I’ve said this is my last fight, and it will be.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the support I’ve had over the years. It’s been fantastic. 94,000 people, it’s unbelievable, it’s amazing stuff.”

