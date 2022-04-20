Ahead of their championship clash unbeaten WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte host a final pre-fight press conference. The twelve-round bout airs live on pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23.

Fury vs Whyte final pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, April 20. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card and schedule.