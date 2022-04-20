Ahead of their championship clash unbeaten WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte host a final pre-fight press conference. The twelve-round bout airs live on pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23.
Fury vs Whyte final pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, April 20. The start time is scheduled for 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.
Fury vs Whyte date, time, tickets, how to watch, PPV price, undercard
Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live on ESPN+ PPV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.
Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card and schedule.