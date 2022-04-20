UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 23. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 24.

In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) faces off Jessica Andrade (22-9) in a five-rounder at strawweight. The all-Brazilian women’s MMA battle features No. 10-ranked contender up against former champion and No. 6-ranked women’s pound-for-pound.

Also on the card a lightweight bout between Claudio Puelles (12-2) and Clay Guida (37-18). As well, a pair of flyweight matchups features Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) up against Maycee Barber (9-2) and Manel Kape (17-6) versus Su Mudaerji (14-4). In addition, Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) and Lando Vannata (12-5-2) meet at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 52 UK time, Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 24 at 2 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 23. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 52 Australia time, Lemos vs Andrade

In Australia UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 52 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Alexander Romanov vs. TBA

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji

Preliminary card

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson