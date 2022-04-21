PFL 1 kicks off Season 2022 live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, April 20. In the main event Clay Collard (20-9) goes up against UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens (28-19) at lightweight.
In the co-main event Season 2021 lightweight champion Raush Manfio (15-3) takes on another former UFC fighter Don Madge (10-3-1). Also on the main card Season 2021 light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Jr (13-5) battles Delan Monte (8-1) and 2019 lightweight champion Natan Schulte (21-4-1) meets Olivier Aubin-Mercier (13-5). The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens
MMA fans can watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, Aril 20. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
PFL 1 2022 Season results
Get PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main card
- Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge
- Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Delan Monte by submission (D’arce choke, R1 at 0:29)
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
MMA stars & contenders kick off PFL Season 2022 on Stan Sport in Australia
Preliminary Card
- Cory Hendricks def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:13)
- Alexander Martinez def. Stevie Ray by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
- Marthin Hamlet def. Teodoras Aukstuolis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Omari Akhmedov def. Viktor Pesta by KO (punch, R1 at 1:25)
- Robert Wilkinson def. Bruce Souto by TKO (R2 at 0:46)
- Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams by KO (knee, R3 at 4:38)