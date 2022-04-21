Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
MMA

PFL 1 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Collard vs Stephens

Newswire
PFL 1 Clay Collard vs Jeremy Stephens live from Arlington, Texas
Clay Collard vs Jeremy Stephens faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL MMA Season 2022

PFL 1 kicks off Season 2022 live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, April 20. In the main event Clay Collard (20-9) goes up against UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens (28-19) at lightweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Season 2021 lightweight champion Raush Manfio (15-3) takes on another former UFC fighter Don Madge (10-3-1). Also on the main card Season 2021 light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Jr (13-5) battles Delan Monte (8-1) and 2019 lightweight champion Natan Schulte (21-4-1) meets Olivier Aubin-Mercier (13-5). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens

MMA fans can watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, Aril 20. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

PFL 1 2022 Season results

Get PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

  • Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge
  • Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Delan Monte by submission (D’arce choke, R1 at 0:29)
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

MMA stars & contenders kick off PFL Season 2022 on Stan Sport in Australia

Preliminary Card

  • Cory Hendricks def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:13)
  • Alexander Martinez def. Stevie Ray by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Marthin Hamlet def. Teodoras Aukstuolis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Omari Akhmedov def. Viktor Pesta by KO (punch, R1 at 1:25)
  • Robert Wilkinson def. Bruce Souto by TKO (R2 at 0:46)
  • Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams by KO (knee, R3 at 4:38)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097