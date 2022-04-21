PFL 1 kicks off Season 2022 live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, April 20. In the main event Clay Collard (20-9) goes up against UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens (28-19) at lightweight.

In the co-main event Season 2021 lightweight champion Raush Manfio (15-3) takes on another former UFC fighter Don Madge (10-3-1). Also on the main card Season 2021 light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Jr (13-5) battles Delan Monte (8-1) and 2019 lightweight champion Natan Schulte (21-4-1) meets Olivier Aubin-Mercier (13-5). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens

MMA fans can watch PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, Aril 20. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

PFL 1 2022 Season results

Get PFL 1: Collard vs Stephens full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge

Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Delan Monte by submission (D’arce choke, R1 at 0:29)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Cory Hendricks def. Emiliano Sordi by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:13)

Alexander Martinez def. Stevie Ray by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Marthin Hamlet def. Teodoras Aukstuolis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Omari Akhmedov def. Viktor Pesta by KO (punch, R1 at 1:25)

Robert Wilkinson def. Bruce Souto by TKO (R2 at 0:46)

Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams by KO (knee, R3 at 4:38)