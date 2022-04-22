Search
Bellator 279 weigh-in results, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 (video)

Bellator 279 live from Honolulu

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) defends her title in the rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8). In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1) for the interim 135-pound title.

Tickets for Bellator 279 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 279 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Bellator 279 fight card

Main Card

  • Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Bellator 279 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Preliminary Card

  • Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
  • Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung
  • Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
  • Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King
  • Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
  • Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

