Bellator 279 weigh-in results, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 (video)

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) defends her title in the rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8). In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1) for the interim 135-pound title.
Tickets for Bellator 279 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
Bellator 279 full fight card
Bellator 279 fight card
Main Card
- Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title
- Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
Preliminary Card
- Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
- Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung
- Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
- Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King
- Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
- Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles