Bellator 279 weigh-in results, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 (video)

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI on Saturday, April 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) defends her title in the rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8). In the co-main event former bantamweight champion and No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) faces No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1) for the interim 135-pound title.

Tickets for Bellator 279 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 279 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Bellator 279 fight card

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Preliminary Card

Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva

Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung

Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles