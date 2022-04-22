Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC Ft Lauderdale results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Beltran vs Tate, full fight card

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale

BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday April 21, which makes it Friday April 22 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event Joey Beltran and Frank Tate square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event Adam Pellerano takes on James Lilley at lightweight. Among other bouts Howard Davis goes up against Josh Wright at featherweight and Tom Shoaff meets Bruce Lutchmedial at lightweight. In addition, Joshuah Alvarez aka “Famez” battles it out against Juston Stills also at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Thursday, April 21
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, April 22
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

BKFC Fort Lauderdale free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC Fort Lauderdale live on FITE

BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card

Get BKFC Fort Lauderdale full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

  • Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate
  • Adam Pellerano vs. James Lilley
  • Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
  • Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright
  • Eduardo Concepcion vs. Doug Coltrane
  • Leonel Carrera vs. Ravon Baxter
  • Vinny Turiello vs. Robert Fuller
  • Joshuah Alvarez “Famez” vs. Juston Stills

BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Beltran vs Tate

Preliminary card

  • Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green
  • Gorjan Slaveski vs. Ramal Amanov
  • Brian Duran vs. Glendel Futrell
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097