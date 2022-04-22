BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday April 21, which makes it Friday April 22 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Joey Beltran and Frank Tate square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event Adam Pellerano takes on James Lilley at lightweight. Among other bouts Howard Davis goes up against Josh Wright at featherweight and Tom Shoaff meets Bruce Lutchmedial at lightweight. In addition, Joshuah Alvarez aka “Famez” battles it out against Juston Stills also at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Thursday, April 21

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, April 22

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC Fort Lauderdale free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card

Get BKFC Fort Lauderdale full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

Adam Pellerano vs. James Lilley

Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial

Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright

Eduardo Concepcion vs. Doug Coltrane

Leonel Carrera vs. Ravon Baxter

Vinny Turiello vs. Robert Fuller

Joshuah Alvarez “Famez” vs. Juston Stills

Preliminary card

Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Ramal Amanov

Brian Duran vs. Glendel Futrell