BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday April 21, which makes it Friday April 22 in the UK and Australia.
In the main event Joey Beltran and Frank Tate square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event Adam Pellerano takes on James Lilley at lightweight. Among other bouts Howard Davis goes up against Josh Wright at featherweight and Tom Shoaff meets Bruce Lutchmedial at lightweight. In addition, Joshuah Alvarez aka “Famez” battles it out against Juston Stills also at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Beltran vs Tate
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Thursday, April 21
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, April 22
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
BKFC Fort Lauderdale free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC Fort Lauderdale fight card
Get BKFC Fort Lauderdale full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main card
- Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate
- Adam Pellerano vs. James Lilley
- Tom Shoaff vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
- Howard Davis vs. Josh Wright
- Eduardo Concepcion vs. Doug Coltrane
- Leonel Carrera vs. Ravon Baxter
- Vinny Turiello vs. Robert Fuller
- Joshuah Alvarez “Famez” vs. Juston Stills
Preliminary card
- Jeremy Smith vs. Davian Green
- Gorjan Slaveski vs. Ramal Amanov
- Brian Duran vs. Glendel Futrell